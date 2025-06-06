Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves main Malaga road in Guadalhorce valley

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:06 Compartir

The latest tragedy on the roads of Malaga province happened on Thursday afternoon, when a 65-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after leaving the A-357 road near the municipality of Cártama.

The accident was reported at around 1pm in the direction of Malaga, specifically at kilometre 50, according to what witnesses told the 112 Andalucía emergency operators. The ambulance service and the Guardia Civil were mobilised immediately, although on arrival, they were only able to confirm the death of the man.

On Wednesday, a collision between a car and a motorbike on the MA-20 in Malaga also left one person dead. It happened at around 8am at kilometre 7 of the MA-20, in the direction of Rincón de la Victoria. According to reports, the motorcyclist - a 57-year-old man - was injured and needed medical assistance.

The previous Thursday, two people - a 78-year-old man and a 60-year-old motorcyclist - were killed in traffic accidents in Sayalonga and in Malaga city.