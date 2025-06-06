Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of Guardia Civil traffic officers. SUR
Traffic

Biker investigated for speeding at almost 100km/h over limit on Malaga province road

The motorcyclist, who is from Finland but resides in Mijas, was clocked by the Guardia Civil while travelling on a stretch of road between Ronda and Coín

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Guaro

Friday, 6 June 2025, 16:16

A Finnish motorcyclist, a resident of Mijas, is being investigated for an offence against road safety after Guardia Civil officers clocked him travelling at 88km/h over the speed limit on a road between Ronda and Coín. As a result, the biker is being investigated for an offence against road safety, as his actions posed a clear risk to the safety of traffic and other road users.

It happened during a routine speed control that the officers were carrying out on 18 April in Guaro. The checkpoint was part of the preventive measures within the road accident reduction plan, which aims to prevent dangerous behaviour and protect the lives of all road users. This type of operation aims to increase vigilance on particularly sensitive stretches due to their winding nature, proximity to urban centres or high traffic concentration, especially in areas where a higher accident rate has been detected.

The Guardia Civil has highlighted the importance of respecting speed limits, not only for legal reasons, but as a fundamental issue of safety and social responsibility. Speeding continues to be one of the main causes of serious and fatal accidents on Spanish roads.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  4. 4 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  5. 5 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  8. 8 Torremolinos to host national bodybuilding championship this weekend
  9. 9 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  10. 10 Tourist information office in Malaga village reopens for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Biker investigated for speeding at almost 100km/h over limit on Malaga province road

Biker investigated for speeding at almost 100km/h over limit on Malaga province road