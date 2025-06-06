Biker investigated for speeding at almost 100km/h over limit on Malaga province road

A Finnish motorcyclist, a resident of Mijas, is being investigated for an offence against road safety after Guardia Civil officers clocked him travelling at 88km/h over the speed limit on a road between Ronda and Coín. As a result, the biker is being investigated for an offence against road safety, as his actions posed a clear risk to the safety of traffic and other road users.

It happened during a routine speed control that the officers were carrying out on 18 April in Guaro. The checkpoint was part of the preventive measures within the road accident reduction plan, which aims to prevent dangerous behaviour and protect the lives of all road users. This type of operation aims to increase vigilance on particularly sensitive stretches due to their winding nature, proximity to urban centres or high traffic concentration, especially in areas where a higher accident rate has been detected.

The Guardia Civil has highlighted the importance of respecting speed limits, not only for legal reasons, but as a fundamental issue of safety and social responsibility. Speeding continues to be one of the main causes of serious and fatal accidents on Spanish roads.