Where do most of the visitors to Malaga's famous El Caminito del Rey gorge walk come from?

Malaga province's famous suspended walkway gorge walk, El Caminito del Rey, has received almost three million visitors (2,911,126) since its reopening on 28 March 2015, after undergoing renovation works. According to the report issued by Malaga's provincial authorities on analysis and evolution of the environment, more than half (52%) of those who have walked along the aerial walkways built on the walls of the Gaitanes gorge are foreigners.

The report marks the tenth anniversary since the reopening of one of Malaga's main tourist attractions. It reveals that the main countries of origin of international visitors are European. The UK tops the list, followed by France, Germany, Ireland and Italy. A big portion of international tourists from outside Europe comes from Mexico.

Spanish visitors from outside Andalucía account for one in four (24%) of the total. The main regions of origin of national tourists are Madrid, Castilla y León, Valencia and Catalonia. In Andalucía, which is the origin of 6% of Caminito tourists, the first province is Seville, closely followed by Granada, while Cordoba and Jaén are at the other end of the scale.

52% is the percentage of foreigners who visit this tourist attraction, while the remaining 48% are nationals.

As far as the province of Malaga is concerned, 8% of the visitors come from Malaga city, 6% come from other municipalities and the rest are residents of the municipalities surrounding the Caminito: Ardales, Álora, Antequera, Carratraca, Campillos and Valle de Abdalajís.

In terms of expenditure, the average visitor spends around 91.20 euros on the day of the hike. As for the type of visitor, most of them (78%) are hikers who stay in municipalities other than those around El Caminito del Rey, while the rest (22%) are tourists who stay in the towns of the area. The latter tend to have an average stay of 3.1 days, with 55% of them booking non-hotel accommodation. According to the study, the most popular type of accommodation among tourists are rural houses (40.8%), followed by rented villas (23.3%) and hotels in their different categories (20.6%). The rest are campsites (6.1%), hostels and guesthouses (5.6%) and tourist flats (4.2%).

98% of those who walk the aerial walkway along the walls of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes would recommend the visit to friends and family.

More women than men

Regarding the profile of the visitor to the Caminito del Rey, 54% of the total are women. The average age of the visitor is around 45 years old, making the age group between 40 and 49 the most prominent - almost a third of the total.

Almost three out of four visitors (72%) say they are employed, while 16% are retired.

According to the study, 45% travel to the site by bus and 31% in their own vehicle. Most of the people visit as a couple, using the Malaga city council website as the main source of information. While 81% of visitors share about the experience on their social media profiles, mainly on Instagram, one in four say they intend to return in the next three years and 98% say they would recommend it to family and friends. The average score they give to the visit is 8.79, citing environment, safety and universal accessibility as primary reasons behind the score.