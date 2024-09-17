Military says 'yes' to Malaga town's request and will loan it a fighter jet

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 16:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Last February, Alhaurín de la Torre town hall applied to Spanish air force's historical and cultural service for an Patrulla Águila (eagle patrol) display team fighter plane. With one of these aircraft, which is no longer in use, the aim is to enhance one of the roundabouts in the municipality, specifically the one at the entrance to the town centre closest to Malaga Airport and the air base from the A-404, in Calle Catamarán.

The aim is to "pay tribute" to the links with the town's military. The idea, however, has its origins in a proposal from the brotherhood of Los Verdes, 25 years ago. Finally, with the arrival of Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Monso Pérez-Chirino, the possibility of the municipality being the repository of one of these aircraft was raised directly.

At the last council meeting, it was confirmed that the idea had not fallen on deaf ears, as reported by the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who pointed out the requirements established by the air force to approve this request. The fighter jet will be loaned to the town hall although there is no concrete date set for its arrival as "its availability in the short term is pending".

As part of the deal, the municipality must ensure that the military jet is displayed in a "prominent, preferential, visible and frequently visited spot in the urban fabric of the town", and that it is "exhibited and respected as befits the traditions and values of the Armed Forces". The council will also be responsible for the transfer, maintenance and conservation of the aircraft, as well as creating a "solid structure" for its installation.

Likewise, an information sign will be installed specifying the loan transfer and an insurance policy will need to be taken out to cover the risks of transport, conservation and deterioration of the airframe. The assumption of these responsibilities by the council was supported by the councillors of the PP and Vox municipal groups, while the PSOE abstained and the representative of Con Andalucía voted against.

In the request, the "excellent fraternity, which goes back almost 80 years" with the brotherhood of Los Verdes and with Easter Week in general, was already underlined. For Villanova, the transfer of the fighter and its installation in the municipality of this aircraft "would not only honour the history and prestige of the Patrulla Águila, but would also strengthen the historical ties between our community and the Air Force".