Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Man injured in traffic accident in Malaga province early on Tuesday

The victim, 58, was rescued by firefighters and taken to Hospital Clínico

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 19:45

A 58-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a traffic accident in the municipality of Coín, west of Malaga city. The incident, in which no other vehicles were involved, was reported at 3.50am on Tuesday, 9 December.

The incident happened at kilometre 4 of the A-355 in the direction of Cártama. The police, the fire brigade, an ambulance and road maintenance workers were mobilised to the scene. Firefighters secured the area and rescued the only occupant of the vehicle.

The incident happened shortly after a long weekend of road accidents in the province of Malaga, which led to the death of three people.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display
  2. 2 Spain beat Argentina to seal World Cup futsal bronze
  3. 3 Fuengirola to host charity concert to help promote equality and social justice
  4. 4 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  5. 5 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  6. 6 A dental clinic open to the world: professional excellence and human warmth that bring people closer
  7. 7 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  8. 8 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man injured in traffic accident in Malaga province early on Tuesday

Man injured in traffic accident in Malaga province early on Tuesday