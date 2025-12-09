Man injured in traffic accident in Malaga province early on Tuesday

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 19:45 Share

A 58-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a traffic accident in the municipality of Coín, west of Malaga city. The incident, in which no other vehicles were involved, was reported at 3.50am on Tuesday, 9 December.

The incident happened at kilometre 4 of the A-355 in the direction of Cártama. The police, the fire brigade, an ambulance and road maintenance workers were mobilised to the scene. Firefighters secured the area and rescued the only occupant of the vehicle.

The incident happened shortly after a long weekend of road accidents in the province of Malaga, which led to the death of three people.