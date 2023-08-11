Man arrested for stealing laptop from Coín church sacristy

The detainee was also involved in a violent assault in the Guadalhorce town, along with another man who is being sought by the authorities

EP Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Guardia Civil, as part of operation 'Touro', has arrested a man for two crimes committed in Coín.

The first incident investigated was a robbery with violence committed when a man driving through Alhaurín el Grande was approached by two individuals asked him for help to get to Coín, to which he agreed.

Once he had taken them to the town, the pair assaulted the victim, robbing him of the cash he was carrying and his mobile phone, threatening him with a knife, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The second offence was the theft of a laptop from the open sacristy of the church of San Juan Bautista in Coín.

Officers said the arrested man has a long police record and that he had recently been held for other similar crimes committed in Alhaurín el Grande and Fuengirola.

His accomplice has not yet been identified and efforts are under way to locate him, Coín Guardia Civil said.