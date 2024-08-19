Malaga province town registers highest maximum temperature in Andalucía with 43.1C

File image of people walking in the streets of Seville next to a thermometer showing 47C.

A total of 34 weather stations of Spain's state agency (Aemet) network reached or exceeded 40ºC in Andalucía on Sunday, according to information published on the Aemet website, consulted by Europa Press.

Specifically, Álora in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley was the station that recorded the highest value, with 43.1C, while Écija (Seville) came in second place in the ranking, with 42.4ºC; La Puebla de los Infantes (also Seville) third, with 42.1C, and very close behind, with 41.9ºC, Carrión de los Céspedes (Seville), Fuente Palmera (Cordoba) and Montoro (also Cordoba), respectively.

Also above the 40C barrier, 41.7 degrees were recorded in Seville (Tablada) and at the Guadanuño reservoir (Cordoba); 41.6 in Fuentes de Andalucía (Seville) and in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz); 41.5 in Cortes de la Frontera (Malaga), and 41.4 in Carmona (Seville), Morón de la Frontera (Seville) and La Rambla (Granada).

Similarly, more than 40 degrees were recorded at Cordoba airport (41.2), the east ring road of Huelva (41.1), and 41 in Cartaya (Huelva), Coín (Malaga) and Seville airport.

In the 40C range, 40.8C were recorded in San José del Valle (Cadiz) and Tomares (Seville); 40.6ºC in Las Cabezas de San Juan (Seville), Villarrasa (Huelva); 40.5C in Almadén de la Plata (Seville) and Medina Sidonia (Cadiz).

Some 40.4 degrees were recorded in Olvera (Cadiz) and Osuna (Seville), while 40.3C were seen in Aguilar de la Frontera (Cordoba), Alpandeire (Malaga), Ayamonte (Huelva) and Cordoba (Prágdena). Finally, Granada-Cartuja recorded 40.2, followed by Andújar (Jaén) and El Bosque (Cadiz), with 40ºC.

Heat warnings

Aemet has activated yellow heat alerts this Monday in the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen, Granada and Seville, for maximum temperatures that could reach 40C.

According to information published on the Aemet website, the amber level risk for high temperatures has also been activated from 1pm to 9pm, in the countryside areas of Cordoba province.

Similarly, yellow warnings for heat have been announced for Andévalo and Condando (Huelva), the countryside of Seville and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén. In these areas, thermometers are forecast to reach 39C, although locally it could reach 40 degrees.

Likewise, this risk will remain in force in the province of Cordoba in Sierra and Pedroches, as well as in Cazorla and Segura in Jaén, and in the Cuenca del Genil in Granada, where temperatures will reach up to 39 degrees. In addition, the heat warning will also apply to the coast of Huelva, where maximum temperatures of up to 36 degrees are expected.