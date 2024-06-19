Farmers' fear as plague of locusts, grasshoppers and crickets detected in Malaga province

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 08:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A plague of locusts, grasshoppers and crickets are causing havoc in three municipalities in Malaga province, agriculturalists have warned.

Asaja Malaga, the province's agricultural association of young farmers, raised the alarm on Monday 17 June that large infestations of the insects are located in Coín, Alozaina and Casarabonela. This new infestation has already spread over an area of just over 400 hectares, "affecting both agricultural and natural areas in the region", they warned.

Asaja said authorities have already reported the presence of these insects, which could have a "considerable" impact on crops. In view of this situation, "the regional ministry of agriculture has urged all farm owners in the affected municipalities to be vigilant and report any sightings of these insects. Quick and effective communication with the Plant Health Services is crucial to implement control and mitigation measures," Asaja said.

The Junta recommends that in areas where there are, for example, a significant locust population, no work should be carried out on fruit trees that involves wounding them as locusts are attracted by the smell of sap.

To report the presence of locusts, grasshoppers and crickets, farmers can contact the Plant Health Services of the Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of agriculture by email at dpsvegetal.svagic.dtma.capadr@juntadeandalucia.es or by phone on 951 920 482 and 671 533 402.