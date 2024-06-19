Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Farmers&#039; fear as plague of locusts, grasshoppers and crickets detected in Malaga province
Environment

Farmers' fear as plague of locusts, grasshoppers and crickets detected in Malaga province

Significant numbers of the pests have been recorded in three municipalities and the infestation has already spread over an area of just over 400 hectares

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 08:11

Opciones para compartir

A plague of locusts, grasshoppers and crickets are causing havoc in three municipalities in Malaga province, agriculturalists have warned.

Asaja Malaga, the province's agricultural association of young farmers, raised the alarm on Monday 17 June that large infestations of the insects are located in Coín, Alozaina and Casarabonela. This new infestation has already spread over an area of just over 400 hectares, "affecting both agricultural and natural areas in the region", they warned.

Asaja said authorities have already reported the presence of these insects, which could have a "considerable" impact on crops. In view of this situation, "the regional ministry of agriculture has urged all farm owners in the affected municipalities to be vigilant and report any sightings of these insects. Quick and effective communication with the Plant Health Services is crucial to implement control and mitigation measures," Asaja said.

The Junta recommends that in areas where there are, for example, a significant locust population, no work should be carried out on fruit trees that involves wounding them as locusts are attracted by the smell of sap.

To report the presence of locusts, grasshoppers and crickets, farmers can contact the Plant Health Services of the Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of agriculture by email at dpsvegetal.svagic.dtma.capadr@juntadeandalucia.es or by phone on 951 920 482 and 671 533 402.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town improves road safety at its roundabouts
  2. 2 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  3. 3 Sheikh Al-Thani's offer to pay for Malaga CF fans' travel widely rejected by supporters' groups
  4. 4 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  5. 5 Concert venue set up for Malaga CF season ticket holders to watch crucial league play-off final
  6. 6 Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack
  7. 7 Los Barrios dog charity close to hitting target to build new shelter
  8. 8 Benalmádena town hall restores all public services following last week's cyber attack
  9. 9 Florida Huelin: fresh and cosmopolitan cuisine by the sea
  10. 10 Charity auction at La Sala Banús in Marbella raises 1,300 euros for 'group of women transformed by their children'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad