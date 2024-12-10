Malaga-Álora railway line closed after pedestrian killed by train

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:32 | Updated 15:02h.

The local Cercanías C-2 rail service between Álora and Málaga was interrupted this Monday morning after a train hit a man at a point with no authorised pedestrian access between Pizarra and Aljaima (Cártama). The Media Distancia medium-distance service was been affected. This is the third person to die after being hit by a train in the province so far this year. In all cases, they were trespassing on the line and not at authorised crossing places.

The incident happened at around 11.20am some 500 metres from Aljaima station. The man died at the scene. After the relevant police investigation was carried out at the scene, the body was removed - at around 1pm. Identification, according to other sources consulted, was difficult given the state in which the body was found. Initial information suggests that the man had thrown himself onto the track.

Second collision on the same line

This is the second fatal accident in less than a month on the same line. In fact, on 22 November, a 73-year-old man was run over by a train in Pizarra, in the direction of Álora, again, in an unauthorised area.

The incident this Monday forced rail infrastructure management Adif to interrupt the service between Álora and Pizarra on the Malaga commuter line. In addition, medium-distance trains linking Malaga and Seville were also affected.

While the line was closed a bus was provided for passengers between Álora and Pizarra. Meanwhile, in the case of the Seville-Malaga connection, passengers were redirected to trains to Antequera and from there to Seville.

Last week, a woman reportedly jumped onto the tracks in the town of Íllora in Granada; she was seriously injured. Communications between Granada and Antequera were also affected then.

A woman run over in Jimera

A woman died in July this year near Jimera de Líbar, one kilometre from the station on the Bobadilla-Ronda-Algeciras line through the Serranía de Ronda. Again, the person was trespassing on the line.

In April, a tractor was hit by a train but on this occasion no one was hurt. Not even the track was damaged. The medium-distance train between Malaga and Seville hit the vehicle near the town of Osuna at a private level crossing (only for access the private farmland, not for public use).