TAPAS choir to host street party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee The fund-raising event in Cártama will present an afternoon of 50s-style entertainment and traditional English cuisine

The Andalusian Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) is holding a street party in Casa Olivia, Cártama Estación, on Sunday 5 June in order to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The party, which will be held between 1pm and 5pm, will present an afternoon of live entertainment, and traditional English cuisine such as pie, mash and liquor, or jelly and ice cream. There will also be a prize raffle and a 50s-theme fun quiz, and organisers are hoping that attendees will dress in the typical attire of that era in order to mark the milestone anniversary.

The entertainment will be supplied by the TAPAS choir, who will perform a varied repertoire of songs from the era; and Helen Rush, whose set includes everything from jazz and big band, to rock and Motown. There will also be a tribute to Buddy Holly performed by local musician Bobby Bergquist and his band.

Tickets for the party cost 12 euros for members and 14 euros for non-members.

TAPAS are renowned for supporting local charities and worthy causes, and a percentage of the proceedings from this event will be divided between the FAHALA centre in Alhaurín el Grande, and Ukraine Aid.

Reservations can be made by phoning 687783309 (Betty), or by e-mail chair.tapassociety@gmail.com