Junta's head officially opens new seniors' centre in Alhaurín de la Torre After touring the building with the town's mayor, Juanma Moreno met the workers, volunteers and the elderly who will make use of the centre

Andrea Jiménez Alhaurín de la Torre Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Although it opened its doors a few months ago, the San Sebastián seniors’ centre in Alhaurín de la Torre, one of the largest projects in the municipality in recent years, was officially inaugurated on Thursday (30 March) by the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

Moreno, who stressed the centre’s importance in the daily life and activity of the residents, said, “It serves to improve the quality of life so that local senior citizens can have an active maturity.”

The building will centralise all the services that were previously provided in the old headquarters, which occupied the ground floor of the municipal market, as well as those in the senior’s residential centre, now the La Torre civic centre.

With a municipal investment of 2.5 million euros, the space is spread over two floors, has a roof terrace and a low-priced cafe for the elderly.

The mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said that these centres are “crucial” for society so that “our elders can feel welcomed and comfortable”.

After touring the different parts of the building with the mayor, Moreno greeted the workers and volunteers, and the elderly who will make use of the centre, where the San Juan Association of Retirees and Pensioners will also be located.

Moreno also praised Villanova, claiming “he is one of the best mayors in Spain, as well as “a friend".

“He is a master in management and efficiency, and an all-rounder who does not stop until he achieves the best for his people,” the president added.