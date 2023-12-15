Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of the bikers' club during last year's campaign. SUR
International bikers set to put a smile on children's faces in Alhaurín this Christmas

The Wolfmen MC Spain motorcycle club has launched its second charity campaign to provide gifts for youngsters at the children's home in the Guadalhorce valley town

Tony Bryant

Alhaurín el Grande

Friday, 15 December 2023, 12:26

The Wolfmen MC Spain motorcycle club has launched its second charity campaign to ensure that all youngsters at the Alhaurín el Grande children's home receive a Christmas gift this year.

The Spanish branch of the German bikers' club began helping the children's home last year, putting a smile on the faces of around 25 children with what it called "a very successful" campaign.

This year, the club is again appealing for toys, gift vouchers, non-perishable food and cash donations which can be left at several drop-off points, including the club's headquarters in Calle Cuesta Marzo, Alhaurín el Grande, until 23 December.

A full list of drop-off points is on the Wolfmen MC Spain Facebook page. The gifts will be delivered by the bikers on 28 December.

The children's home has around 25 boys and girls from troubled backgrounds between eight and 18 years of age.

"Some of these children have nothing and we basically want to show them that someone cares," said club member Lee Jay.

