Police evict 200 people from illegal party in holiday rental property in Malaga
Law

Officers heard music blasting from the property and a found a large group of people gathered outside

Juan Cano / Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 26 August 2024, 19:54

Some 200 people spilled out onto the street in Churriana, on the outskirts of Malaga city, after police stopped an illegal house party on the morning of Sunday 25 August.

Local Police officers who attended the property in Calle Canal on the Cortijo de Mazas housing estate at about 9am observed a large group of people gathered with music blasting, so they demanded to speak with the homeowner.

The house was a holiday rental property and those responsible belonged to a party organisation company, according to police. When officers discovered the company did not have municipal authorisation, a request was made to stop the party, end the disturbance and vacate the premises.

The officers gave the party organisers a deadline, but at noon police found the party still in full swing and they proceeded to evict around 200 people from the house. The police also informed the judicial authorities of the charge of contempt of authority.

