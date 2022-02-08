Huge green corridor proposed alongside the Guadalhorce river Pedestrian paths, planting, parking areas, toilets, waste containers, facilities for sporting activities, an area for dogs, a climbing wall and a path leading to the beach are also planned

Thanks to European funds, Malaga has launched an ambitious project that aims to catalogue, protect and promote biodiversity in the area. Known as Lifewatch Alborán, it is considering a series of measures worth up to nine million euros.

Among the proposed projects is the creation of a green corridor costing two million euros along part of the Guadalhorce River which would build on existing projects that aim to promote nature conservation and access for citizens such as the pedestrian bridge.

According to the preliminary study the green corridor, covering 962 hectares from the Santa Amalia area to the river's delta, will be connected to the Caminito del Rey, which will turn the Guadalhorce riverbed into a 54-kilometre river walk.

It is also hoped to connect it to the Laguna de los Prados, Arraijanal and the Benítez camp. Sensors would also be installed to monitor the quality of the river's waters, threatened species, control invasive species and to measure the impact of public transport, including the airport, on the area.

Pedestrian paths, plant repopulation, parking areas, toilets, waste containers, facilities for sporting activities, an area for dogs, a climbing wall and a path leading to the beach are also planned.

Lifewatch Alborán also includes other proposals related to urban biodiversity including mechanisms to measure air quality in Malaga; the impact of construction on the coast’s flora and fauna, measures to improve hygiene on beaches and the monitoring of invasive species such as the Argentine parrot and tiger mosquitos.