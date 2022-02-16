The history of education in Alhaurín de la Torre revealed through a collection of old photographs The Municipal Archive presents the second volume of a project that brings together images from different periods and themes

Image of the catalogue cover, the first nursery in Alhaurín de la Torre in the 70s. / ARCHIVO MUNICIPAL ALHAURIN

The history of education in Alhaurín de la Torre in the 20th century can now be consulted through a collection of old photographs donated by the residents of the town and managed by the Municipal Photographic Archive. In total, almost fifty images make up this new volume, the second of a project that began last year and which aims to remember the town's past through different themes and periods.

“This catalogue has images from the 1940s, many of them donated by neighbours,” says Juan Jesús Flores, head of the municipal archive, who is also in charge of repairing the photographs.

The catalogue is the second to be published within the 'Images of Alhaurín de la Torre' collection, promoted by the town hall’s Department of Historical-Artistic Heritage. The work includes 48 photos selected by Flores, dedicated to schools, with images of the rural centres that existed in the municipality during the 40s and 50s, to the first nursery school in the municipality, which opened in the 1970s. This image adorns the cover of the collection and has required "careful" retouching and digital treatment, explained Flores.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, congratulated Flores, as well as the people who have collaborated by providing photographs for the realisation of the project.

In total, the archive includes more than 20,000 images, of which the most representative are selected to create each of the catalogues.

The first, published last year, was dedicated to the evolution of the municipality.