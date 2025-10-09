Guadalhorce valley town launches memory workshops to improve quality of life of senior citizens

Tony Bryant Cártama Thursday, 9 October 2025, 18:12 Share

The social welfare department of Cártama town hall has organised a new series of memory workshops, which will be aimed at associates of the active participation centre (CPA) for the elderly of Estación de Cártama, as well as those people over 60 years of age who are interested.

"The objective of this workshop is prevention and allows attendees to perform different exercises, activities and techniques to stimulate memory and strengthen concentration, also improving their cognitive skills," explained councillor Isabel Sánchez.

The councillor said that these workshops will contribute to improving the quality of life of users, since their self-esteem will be improved and their social relationships strengthened. "We continue to work to offer our elderly activities that promote their autonomy, their active life and their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being," Sánchez added.

The classes will begin on Wednesday 15 October at the municipal offices in Estación de Cártama and will then be held each Wednesday, from 10am until 11am. The Cártama Alzheimer’s association (AFACAR) will be in charge of presenting these sessions.

Registrations for this activity can be made from 10 October by phoning 952 42 70 97.