Work is taking place in the area around Parque Santo Cristo. SUR
Guadalhorce valley town hall announces cut in water supply on Thursday 1 August
Water cuts

The council in Cártama has apologised for the inconvenience this may cause and is asking for understanding and patience from residents in the area

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 09:37

Cártama town hall has announced that due to the remodelling works currently taking place in Plaza Santo Cristo and the surrounding streets, the water supply will be cut in Cártama Pueblo from 8am until 2pm on Thursday 1 August. The council apologised for the inconvenience this may cause, but is asking for understanding and patience from local residents since this action is aimed at improving the infrastructures of the municipality.

The complete remodelling of the Plaza de Santo Cristo is being carried out with the aim of hosting events in this space and making it more versatile.

The scheme has included the installation of an open plaza with a picnic area, along with water features and shaded areas. The project is part of the strategy of recovery and enhancement of the historic centre that has been carried out in order to publicise the history of the municipality and offer visitors a new tourist attraction.

