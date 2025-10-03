Guadalhorce valley town enhances road safety with new surveillance cameras

Tony Bryant Cártama Friday, 3 October 2025, 12:55 Share

Cártama town hall in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley has installed more than 30 surveillance cameras aimed at enhancing security and closely monitoring traffic in the municipality. According to the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, this measure will “not only improve the work carried out by our officers in road safety and the enforcement of traffic violations, but will also facilitate better traffic management and flow on the town’s main roads”.

In this regard, and as explained during a visit to the Local Police headquarters, the mayor said: “This new surveillance system will help reduce accidents by improving road safety through constant monitoring and the identification of reckless behaviour. It will also serve as a deterrent against potential violations, promoting compliance with traffic regulations thanks to a visible surveillance system.”

The new system, which is almost fully operational, will include a total of eight automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras placed at various points around the town. Regarding the locations, the local authority has prioritised coverage at intersections with the highest risk of accidents, as well as access roads and areas with the heaviest traffic flow, including the entrance to Cártama Estación, Carretera de Coín and Sierra de Gibralgalia, among others.

Furthermore, as reported by the Local Police, which monitors the footage in real time, work is already under way for a second phase. Other possible locations are being considered, “thereby completing a comprehensive surveillance network that will complement the other security measures promoted by the town hall”.