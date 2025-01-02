Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Decathlon sports shop. SUR
Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store
Retail

Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store

It will occupy a plot of land in the vicinity of the future Carrefour, which has also been confirmed at the eastern end of the urban expansion zone and where there is still the possibility of future growth

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Thursday, 2 January 2025, 19:21

Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre Joaquín Villanova has confirmed the arrival of a Decathlon sports store in the Guadalhorce valley municipality. The efforts to facilitate the establishment of this outlet have now come to fruition, after municipal sources confirmed that the retail space will be located in the Santa Clara neighbourhood. The store will occupy a plot of land in the vicinity of the future Carrefour, which has also been confirmed in this area, at the eastern end of the urban expansion and where there is still the possibility of more growth.

In fact, along with these businesses, the town hall has also announced the construction of a new sports complex, facilities that will be dedicated to the Unicaja basketball player, Alberto Díaz, and with a planned investment of four million euros.

The confirmation of Decathlon comes at a time when the construction of the new Mercadona supermarket is well advanced in the area surrounding the industrial estate, and shortly after the opening of a Burger King, also in the vicinity of industrial zone next to the A-404, the main route connecting the town with the A-7 motorway.

Likewise, the construction of the future commercial centre located in the western area of Alhaurín de la Torre got under way at the end of October. In June, the promoter of the project, the company López Real Inversiones, received the approval for this 3.6-million-euro project, which will also include a Lidl store.

The announcements of projects for the eastern area of Alhaurín de la Torre are taking shape at a time when a new connection between the municipality and the A-7 motorway is also under way. It consists of the transformation of an old disused road into a larger capacity artery that links with the municipal bypass and will provide an alternative exit by motorway towards Malaga and Torremolinos.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town ends nighttime cuts to water supply
  2. 2 Thirty animals being kept in 'poor conditions' transferred from Cadiz province to Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Man who removed his mother's body from cemetery in Spain 'just wanted to check that she really was dead'
  4. 4 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  5. 5 Festive fancy dress fun run takes to the streets in Torremolinos
  6. 6 Limited access for New Year's Eve celebrations at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint
  7. 7 Countdown to 2030 World Cup: Malaga CF's city stadium upgrade reaches critical juncture
  8. 8 Photo capturing rural life in one of Malaga's smallest villages wins major competition
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town to consult residents on future of abandoned tram service
  10. 10 Almost all tickets snapped up for Marbella FC's big cup tie against Atlético Madrid

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store