Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Thursday, 2 January 2025, 19:21

Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre Joaquín Villanova has confirmed the arrival of a Decathlon sports store in the Guadalhorce valley municipality. The efforts to facilitate the establishment of this outlet have now come to fruition, after municipal sources confirmed that the retail space will be located in the Santa Clara neighbourhood. The store will occupy a plot of land in the vicinity of the future Carrefour, which has also been confirmed in this area, at the eastern end of the urban expansion and where there is still the possibility of more growth.

In fact, along with these businesses, the town hall has also announced the construction of a new sports complex, facilities that will be dedicated to the Unicaja basketball player, Alberto Díaz, and with a planned investment of four million euros.

The confirmation of Decathlon comes at a time when the construction of the new Mercadona supermarket is well advanced in the area surrounding the industrial estate, and shortly after the opening of a Burger King, also in the vicinity of industrial zone next to the A-404, the main route connecting the town with the A-7 motorway.

Likewise, the construction of the future commercial centre located in the western area of Alhaurín de la Torre got under way at the end of October. In June, the promoter of the project, the company López Real Inversiones, received the approval for this 3.6-million-euro project, which will also include a Lidl store.

The announcements of projects for the eastern area of Alhaurín de la Torre are taking shape at a time when a new connection between the municipality and the A-7 motorway is also under way. It consists of the transformation of an old disused road into a larger capacity artery that links with the municipal bypass and will provide an alternative exit by motorway towards Malaga and Torremolinos.