Pupils, teachers and parents took part in the run. SUR
Guadalhorce valley school hosts charity run to support local needy families
Community spirit

Guadalhorce valley school hosts charity run to support local needy families

The fun run is organised each year to collect food for those in danger of social exclusion over the Christmas period

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 17:24

The CEIP Flor de Azahar school in Cártama hosted its annual charity race on Tuesday (17 December), during which “a large amount of foodstuff was collected for those who need it most”.

Now in its seventh year, the initiative consisted of several routes for the different age groups involved. The fun run had the participation of all the pupils and teachers, as well as many of the parents, some of whom adorned Santa Claus hats to give the race a festive spirit.

The charitable sports initiative, which had the support of the town hall, is organised each year to collect food for families in danger of social exclusion over the Christmas period.

Sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas, who also participated in the run, congratulated the school for organising the race again, “the main purpose of which is to offer help to the most vulnerable people and promote among students the values of solidarity, empathy, respect and cooperation”.

