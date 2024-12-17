Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The donated goods were presented at the school on Monday. SUR
&#039;Great response&#039; to international school&#039;s Christmas campaign for underprivileged children
'Great response' to international school's Christmas campaign for underprivileged children

Families of children at Cártama's Novaschool Sunland were encouraged to contribute toys, games and books that will be distributed among children in vulnerable situations this festive season

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 11:16

In order to help the most vulnerable families in Cártama and bring the joy of the festive season to the youngsters, Novaschool Sunland international school has repeated its Christmas charity campaign, an initiative that is now in its fourth year. The campaign encouraged the families of children at the school to contribute toys, games and books that will be distributed by the social welfare department of the town hall and the Casa Castilla y León association among children in vulnerable situations.

The presentation of the goods donated during the campaign was held at the school on Monday and was attended by social welfare councillor Isabel Sánchez, and the founder of the association, Concha Rodríguez.

This project is part of the different initiatives developed by the school related to human and social rights, and the importance of caring for the environment.

“Once again, this campaign has had a great response from the people of Cártama to help the families who need it most to celebrate Christmas in the best possible way,” the councillor said.

