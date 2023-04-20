Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

French tourist dies after 40-metre fall in Malaga’s El Chorro rock climbing area

The death of the female victim, 22, this Thursday morning is the second fatal accident in the area in just a couple of months

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 16:22

A 22-year-old female French tourist has died after falling around 40-metres while climbing in Malaga province’s El Chorro, an area that is very popular with climbers who often travel from afar. The accident happened at about 11.30am this Thursday, 20 April, and it is the second fatal accident that has happened in the area since February.

An eyewitness called the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room to alert them that the young woman had fallen and hit her head on a rock. The victim was reportedly descending a rockface in the Escalera Suiza sector of the El Chorro area when, for reasons that are still being investigated, she fell from a height of around 40 metres, according to sources.

Health services were mobilised along with the Guardia Civil’s mountain rescue specialists (Greim), who recovered the body of the young woman, although the medics couldn't do anything to save her.

On 11 February, another woman died when she was preparing to climb in the area known as Lluvia de Asteroides, a vertical route in the El Chorro area that is well known among climbing fans. On that occasion, a rock fell from above and struck the victim on the head, causing her death.

