Woman climber dies in El Chorro after being struck on head by rock A Guardia Civil mountain rescue team recovered her body from the location, which is very popular with climbing enthusiasts, following the accident in Malaga province

There was a tragic incident on Saturday, on a day marked with strong winds across much of Malaga province A woman died after being struck on the head by a rock when climbing in the El Chorro area of Álora, according to 112 Andalucía.

A companion of the woman was the one who called the emergency services to alert that a rock had fallen on the woman when she was preparing to climb the Lluvia de Asteroides (rain of asteroids) vertical route.

Apparently, the woman died at the scene of the accident in the El Chorro area, which is well-known among climbing fans.

The Guardia Civil's GREIM mountain rescue group was in charge of recovering the woman's body from the location.