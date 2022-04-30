Four-year-old boy in critical condition after being found in swimming pool The parents rushed the child to the Coín health centre by their own means, from where he was transferred by air ambulance to the intensive care unit of a Malaga hospital

A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga after being found with signs of drowning in a pool in Guaro. Sources have told SUR the child is in critical condition.

The incident was reported at around 1pm this Saturday, 30 April. Apparently, it was the parents themselves who found their son floating in a pool in the Malaga province town.

The same sources have said that the parents were responsible for removing the child from the water and rushing him to the Coín health centre by their own means. It was there that he received the first medical attention.

The health centre staff worked hard to stabilise the little boy. However, given the seriousness of his condition, it was decided to mobilise a medical helicopter to transfer him to a Malaga city hospital as quickly as possible.

The little boy was admitted in critical condition to the intensive care unit of the Materno Infantil hospital, where he still remains.