Five thousand runners expected to take part in Coín’s oldest sporting event

La Vuelta Pedestre, a ten-kilometre street race that attracts some of Spain's best competitive runners, began in 1969 and is used to raise funds for local charities and worthy causes

Coín will host one of its long-running sporting events on Sunday 23 April, La Vuelta Pedestre, a ten-kilometre street race that attracts some of Spain's best competitive runners. The charity race was launched in 1969 by local teacher Juan Jiménez Frías and has since become one of Coín's most anticipated sporting events. Last year’s race attracted a record-breaking 5,000 people and organisers are expecting a similar turn out this year.

The event is used to raise funds for local charities and worthy causes, and this year’s instalment is in aid of the Luna Nueva Solidarity Foundation, an association that undertakes humanitarian work in Senegal.

The race will begin at 10.30am for the youth category and at 11.30am for adults.

Registration for the race costs three and five euros (www.tusinscripciones.es ) and is open until Wednesday 19 April.

The runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a bag with some promotional products.

Prizes will be awarded by local athletes José Antonio Urbaneja and Cristina Salazar to the first classified in the different categories, both male and female.

The mayor of Coín, Francisco Santos, said, “It is a very important appointment on our sporting calendar, during which we dedicate ourselves to sport and solidarity. It is a race with a lot of tradition and with more than 50 years of history, so it is our commitment to maintain it with the support of all citizens.”