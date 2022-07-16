Map: This is the area affected by the Alhaurín el Grande fire The forest fire has entered an area heavily populated with ​​pine trees and with a dense layer of scrub in the undergrowth

The forest fire that started at noon on Friday, 15 July in the Higuerón area, in the municipality of Mijas, advanced at a great speed on the first day.

At five in the afternoon, the Copernicus portal of the European Union showed the first five localised outbreaks in the Sierra de Mijas. Three hours later, at around eight o'clock, they had dramatically multiplied in the direction of Alhaurín el Grande.

The voracity of the flames is explained mainly by the mass of vegetation that has fuelled the fire. The area is characterised by being heavily populated with pine trees and the pine cones can explode like grenades, explained Plan Infoca, the Junta de Andalucía’s specialist forest fire brigade. The wind is gentle, but it also helps advance the flames.