Fatal hit-and-run in Cártama: police launch hunt for blue BMW Guardia Civil officers are scouring security camera footage that may have recorded the number plate of the car involved in the death of a 28-year-old pedestrian on Sunday morning

Guardia Civil traffic officers are working to identify the driver of a blue BMW that allegedly hit a 28-year-old man in Cártama on Sunday morning, 18 December, causing his death. The motorist involved in the hit-and-run fled the scene and has not yet been located by police.

The fatal incident happened at 6am at kilometre 3.5 of the A-7057 as it passes through the Malaga municipality of Cártama. According to sources, the victim, a local resident, had called a taxi, but while he was waiting for it, he began to walk along the road towards the town.

Apparently, the young man was hit just before the taxi arrived. The taxi driver was one of the people who notified the emergency services of the incident.

When they arrived at the scene, the Guardia Civil officers found the body of the young man lying on the asphalt. He still had vital signs, but the injuries were very serious. Despite the efforts of the health workers, nothing could be done to save his life.

The witnesses who called the 112 Andalucía emergency service said that the young man had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene of the accident. They were able to provide some characteristics of the car: a blue BMW. However, they were unable to note the registration number.

Police investigators are combing all the warehouses and establishments along the road – both in the direction in which the car fled and from which it came – in search of security cameras which they are sure would have recorded the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the young man's corpse was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where an autopsy will be performed once the PCR test is carried out to check if he was infected with coronavirus, as established in the protocol established at the beginning of the pandemic and which is still in force in the province.