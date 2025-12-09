New Carrefour in Alhaurín de la Torre gets environmental go-ahead

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 14:13 Share

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has granted the conditional favourable environmental report for the construction of a shopping centre in the eastern part of the municipality, where the local municipal team is planning to build a sports hub. Since the end of November, the area has a direct connection to the A-7 motorway.

The project is promoted by Gestora Comercial Hipersol, S.L. The complex, which covers 13,877 square metres on Avenida Santa Clara, will include a Carrefour hypermarket, commercial premises and two floors of an underground car park.

The technical reports issued conclude that the building will not generate serious environmental impacts, provided that the established corrective and preventive measures related to the control of noise, dust, waste, energy consumption and traffic are complied with.

The experts have established that there will be no negative impacts on health, although strict control of irrigation and cooling systems is required to prevent legionella. During the period of public exposure, no allegations were registered by individuals or administrations, so the dossier has continued its processing normally.

From a socio-economic point of view, the project foresees the creation of employment and an improvement in the commercial and parking offer, which will give a boost to this area of the municipality.

Inauguration of new retail park

Meanwhile November saw the official opening of the retail park in the west of the town centre, with an investment of 15 million euros, four establishments and 50 jobs. Lidl, Rossmann, Tiendanimal and Tedi are the brands that have opened shops in the park, located on Avenida Finca Taralpe.

Work was completed in just over a year. Lidl covers an area of 2,560 square metres, while the other three establishment measure 699, 598 and 412 square metres. The car park has 200 spaces.