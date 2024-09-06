End of summer pink party in Guadalhorce valley raises funds for national cancer charity

María and Lola of AECC Coín branch with Karen and Lisa.

A charity fundraising event organised by two Coín expats raised just over 1,530 euros for cancer charity AECC (Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer).

The End of Summer Pink Party was held last Friday at the Chiringuito Ania y Mayra in Cártama and more than 300 people attended. The event was organised by the two friends. Karen is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and Lisa is a three-year survivor of breast cancer. Both wanted to give something back to the national charity, which has local branches throughout Malaga.

The fundraiser included a raffle and T-shirt sale whilst rock band New Tricks provided the musical entertainment for free.

Meanwhile an anonymous donation to match the amount raised has also been made directly to the AECC in support of the event.