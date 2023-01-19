New effigy of patron of Alhaurín de la Torre to be appear at San Sebastián festivities The 'faithful replica', made of wood instead of plaster, will be presented to the town during the saint’s feast day celebrations on Friday 20 January

Alhaurín de la Torre is preparing to welcome the new effigy of its patron, San Sebastián, which will be presented to the town during the saint’s feast day celebrations on Friday 20 January. The new figure, which was carved by the Cordovan sculptor, Manuel Luque Bonillo, is “a faithful replica” of the previous one in terms of design and iconography, although it has been made with wood instead of plaster to make it more resistant to wear.

The decision to renew the image lies in the age of the old one, “which was made several decades ago and is in a state of deterioration”.

The festivities in honour of the town’s patron, which return to normal after a two-year hiatus, will present a programme of events, including the traditional procession, which will leave the San Sebastián church at 5pm on Friday. The town hall has asked that flowers be thrown instead of the traditional sugared almonds during the procession this year to avoid damaging the new effigy.

Other activities include the Callejea cultural day, which will present a variety of exhibitions, children’s shows and concerts at different location in the town throughout the afternoon on Saturday; while a gastronomic contest organised by the El Bastón del Biberón will take place on Sunday in the Parque Municipal de los Patos.