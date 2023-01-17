Callejea cultural day makes welcome return to streets of Alhaurín de la Torre There will be exhibitions, workshops, breakdancing demonstrations, children’s shows, and concerts by some of the most established groups from Malaga, such as Dry Martina and Tabletom

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced the return of the Callejea, an extensive programme of free events and activities that will take place on Saturday 21 January.

The cultural initiative, which returns for the first time in three years, coincides with the celebrations organised to honour San Sebastián, the town’s patron, and is held at different locations, including the Parque Municipal de los Patos, the Plaza de la Concepción, Plaza de San Francisco and the Plaza del Conde.

The programme will present exhibitions, workshops, competitions, breakdancing demonstrations, children’s shows, and concerts by some of the most established groups from Malaga, such as Dry Martina, Tabletom and Jarrillo Lata. Other performances will include local groups Solera, Amanecer, La Biznaga, and The Bottles, a tribute to The Beatles.

There will also be a dance show performed by the Escuela de Danza Remedios Cortés; while the Peña Flamenca Torre del Cante will present recitals by flamenco singers Antonio Maldonado and Curro Perea 'Caramelo'.

A series of activities has also been organised for the youngsters, and these include bouncy castles, face painting workshops, balloon twisting, and a performance by Quimirock, a company specialising in children's shows.