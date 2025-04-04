Project for huge meat factory near Malaga expected to generate thousands of jobs

Recreation of the complex to be built by Faccsa to the south of Estación de Cártama.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:59 Compartir

The project for the construction of a new Faccsa meat factory between the company's headquarters in Cártama and the Guadalhorce river has officially received the Andalusian government's backing. Not only that, but the Junta has also declared it a 'project of regional interest', which is a decisive step towards its implementation.

With this decision, the regional administration has the power to authorise the intervention at the urban planning level. This outstanding business operation already received a first endorsement from the Junta in March 2022, when it was declared of strategic interest for Andaluía. The status of regional interest gives the project even more relevance, making the start of the operation possible. The next step will be the approval of the urban planning project.

Next step

This regional project must undergo a period of public exhibition for one month. In addition, it must be sent to town councils and other administrations so that they can be informed and make their contributions for two months. Once this phase has been passed, it can be approved by the regional ministry of public works (Fomento).

The promoters of this new factory seek to give it a dimension beyond the meat industry. Their aim is to turn it into a "national benchmark in biotechnology", where pork products can be used in the agri-food and biopharmaceutical sector. One example is the agreement with Horizon - a company that produces heparin from porcine intestinal mucosa. Heparin is the most widely used drug for the prevention of thrombosis in cancer patients and for the treatment of cardiovascular pathologies.

The complex will also produce fertiliser for agriculture and substances to prevent intestinal infections from pig organs.

Project implemented in stages

However, in order to reach this milestone, the Faccsa project must first be completed. This will happen in two phases due to the scope of the initiative.

The future meat complex will occupy a surface area of 379,202 square metres, including car parks, roads, an electricity substation and a technical purification and transformation system. To the south of this industrial zone, 112,714 square metres of free land are reserved, parallel to the course of the Guadalhorce riverbed.

The complex is expected to create two thousand direct jobs. However, estimates of the wider impact that this factory will have on the livestock sector in the province and the rest of Andalucía point to a much bigger number of employees - around 5,600.

The whole operation, with all the changes necessary in the surrounding areas, the transfers, the development of the land and the construction of the factory could reach an investment of around 250 million euros.