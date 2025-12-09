Cancer care foundation Cudeca to open its 27th charity shop in Malaga province

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 11:55 Share

Veteran non-governmental organisation Cudeca has added Alhaurín de la Torre to its expansion plan. The Guadalhorce Valley municipality will open the cancer care foundation's 27th charity shop in the province of Malaga.

Cudeca's shops sell second-hand items, such as clothes, furniture, works of art and collector's items, usually provided through donations. In addition, the foundation has started the process of recruiting volunteers in the municipality. It has already received applications from 40 people interested in helping.

Cudeca, which also has a presence outside the province of Malaga, has attended to more than 1,600 people over the course of 2025. To discuss the Alhaurín de la Torre opportunity, mayor Joaquín Villanova and councillor for social affairs and equality María del Carmen Molina met with Cudeca representative Zuleima Ramírez.

Fundación Cudeca was founded in 1992 by Joan Hunt, originally from the UK but a resident of the Costa del Sol. The organisation offers specialised palliative care for cancer patients and those suffering from other advanced illnesses. It also provides support for their families completely free of charge. Cudeca has a day care unit and an admissions unit, as well as seven home care teams, in Benalmádena.

In addition, the traditional charity market of Asociación Grupo Girasoles, which focuses on research against paediatric cancer, has already set up at its headquarters in Avenida de San Sebastián 10. Villanova opened the market together with president of the association Iluminada Regateiro, while the ceremony was hosted by the Pastoral San Juan.

The flea market will be open from 10.30am to 1.30pm in the mornings and from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in the afternoons for the next few weeks. As usual, as well as accessories and decorative items, one can also buy the association's well-known bald babies and donated clothes.

Iluminada Regateiro thanked people for their help and the mayor congratulated the Girasoles team for their tireless work on such a "delicate and painful" issue as childhood cancer.