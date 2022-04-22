Aloreña olive tapa competition aims to find the three best dishes with big prizes on offer It is a variety of table olive native to the Guadalhorce Valley region that resembles a small apple both in shape and colour

Álora is gearing up for the fourth edition of the La Aloreña en la tapa, a gastronomic competition based on recipes with the base ingredient of the Aloreña olive, a variety of table olive native to the Guadalhorce Valley region that resembles a small apple both in shape and colour.

The initiative will take place from 25 April until 13 May and will offer three prizes for the best dishes, in addition to the preparation of a recipe book of the top ten entries, which will be selected by the Diputación's Sabor a Málaga team.

Organised by the PDO Aceituna Aloreña de Málaga, the dishes will be judged by the creativity and originality of the recipe, while the use of products covered by the Sabor a Málaga brand will also be valued.

The best recipe will win various kitchen utensils and accessories valued at 400 euros, while the second prize is a set of knives valued at 200 euros. The third prize will be a selection of Sabor a Málaga products.

In addition, the winners of first and second place will also be able to present their recipes at the PDO Aloreña de Málaga food fair later this year.

The rules of the contest can be consulted on the official website of the Aloreña de Málaga. www.alorenademalaga.es/