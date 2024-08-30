Construction of new Cártama football ground facility is complete It is part of the plan to improve sports facilities in the municipality that the council is currently working on

Cártama town hall has announced that the construction of the new storage facility at the Antonio J. Mayo Cañamero football ground has come to an end. The project had a budget of 121,242 euros, financed by the programme for the promotion of agricultural employment (PFEA), and is part of the plan to improve sports facilities in the municipality that the council is currently working on.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, visited the facilities this week together with the board of directors of the Atlético Estación club, who use the ground.

This new infrastructure is equipped with two rooms for the storage of the team’s equipment, which the mayor said will contribute to “better maintenance of the equipment and facilitate the development of training”.

Likewise, a covered terrace has been installed on the upper part of the building for the video recording of the matches.

In parallel to the new storage space, other actions have been carried out on the football pitch, such as the repair of the irrigation system to prevent water losses.

"We continue to improve our sports facilities so that the population can continue to practise sports in the town," the mayor said.