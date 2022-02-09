Construction of the new Guardia Civil headquarters in Cártama to begin this year With an investment of 1.5 million euros and an execution period of 15 months, the new headquarters will be built on a 3,000 square metre plot of land and will consist of four floors

The long-awaited new headquarters of the Guardia Civil in Cártama will soon become a reality, following the announcement that the construction of the building will begin at the end of this year.

With an investment of 1.5 million euros and an execution period of 15 months, the new headquarters, which will be “fully sustainable”, will be built on a 3,000 square metre plot of land and will consist of four floors.

The project, which is included in the Infrastructure Plan for State Security 2019-2025, was announced by the director general of the Guardia Civil, María Gámez, and the Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, who said the project is currently being drafted and will be put out to tender later this year.

The land on which the new barracks will be located, next to the IES Jarifa de Cártama Pueblo, was ceded by the town hall in 2007, although the project did not materialise until 2020.

“There have been years of waiting and complaints, but we can finally say that this infrastructure has received the boost it needed,” explained the mayor.

Sustainable

The project for the new headquarters drawn up by the architect Blanca Ridruejo, will include different official offices that may be expanded in the future.

It is also planned to renew the entire fleet of vehicles to incorporate “hybrid or electric” models, which, according to Ridruejo, will ensure that the criterion of sustainability will prevail in the entire project.

The Civil Guard in Cártama, which belongs to the Coín branch, has 30 officers and is responsible for ensuring the safety of a total of 11 districts with a population of 27,436 people.