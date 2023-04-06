Coín opens up 12.5 kilometres of river walks as part of Guadalhorce Valley plan The provincial authority has invested 340,000 euros in the work which includes a 27-metre footbridge over the Cantarranas stream

Francisco Salado (left) and Francisco Santos on the path last weekend.

Andrea Jiménez Coín Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Guadalhorce Valley's green corridor continues to take shape as towns along the route develop their different sections.

This month it was Coín's turn, as it opened its first 12.5 kilometres of path in this project led by Malaga provincial authority (the Diputación) to open up the valley's rivers for leisure use.

In Coín, the plan takes the form of riverside walks that connect the town with the Guadalhorce river running towards Cártama. It is designed as a natural extension of Coín's new Parque Lineal.

The new path was inaugurated last Saturday by the president of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, together with the mayor of Coín, Francisco Santos.

With an investment of 340,000 euros, it includes different features along its more than 12 kilometres, including a 27-metre long footbridge over the Cantarranas stream which begins the route.

The route also runs along other rivers, such as Bajo or Río de la Villa, Pereilas and Grande.