Cente-left coalition unseats PP on Alhaurín el Grande council The new team will govern with Antonio Bermúdez as mayor

Alba Tenza Alhaurín el Grande.

Three political parties have confirmed they have reached an agreement for a coalition council in Alhaurín el Grande. Izquierda Unida, PSOE and 100% Alhaurín will form a left-of-centre alliance.

The change of power from the conservative PP had been predicted since the local election result on 28 May as the PP under Toñi Ledesma did not achieve an absolute majority as it only won nine councillors compared to 11 in 2019.

After 20 years of PP rule in the town, this new coalition will govern with Antonio Bermúdez as mayor. He came second in the elections with six councillors for his 100% Alhaurín party.

In 2019, these same parties succeeded in ousting the PP from power in a no-confidence vote just before the last local elections, but the PP under Ledesma came back in again with a majority soon afterwards.

This time the PP dropped votes andstayed the biggest party but without a majority.