Cártama's oldest resident celebrates 101 birthday A special party organised by relatives and family was attended by the Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo

Cártama's oldest resident, Ángeles Sánchez Sánchez, turned 101 on Saturday 12 February. Relatives and friends organised a special party to celebrate the mile-stone birthday, which was attended by the Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, and the councillor for Social Welfare, Isabel Sánchez.

The mayor congratulated Ángeles, who has lived in the town for her entire life, and passed on messages of good will sent by local residents, in addition to presenting her with several gifts.