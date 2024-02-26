Cártama town hall organises environmental awareness clean-up day for members of public

Tony Bryant Cártama Monday, 26 February 2024, 13:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

In order to raise awareness about the importance of keeping the environment clean and free of rubbish, Cártama town hall has organised a clean-up campaign, which will begin from the municipal sports complex on Sunday 24 March.

The environmental day, which has the collaboration of the civil protection services and Cártama Trail Athletics Club, was announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who said, “We want to encourage everyone to attend this rubbish collection day and thus spend a pleasant morning of coexistence, in addition to contributing to the environment.”

The day will start at 10.30am, when the participants will be divided into groups, before setting off to collect rubbish and waste from along three different routes.

Those taking part, who have been advised to “wear comfortable shoes and suitable clothing”, will be issued with bottled water and fruit, along with disposable gloves and rubbish bags.

Prior registration is required and can be made at the town hall and at the municipal offices in Estación de Cártama and El Sexmo.