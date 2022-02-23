Cártama town hall to host a series of events to mark International Women's Day The programme has been organised in conjunction with the municipal centre for women's information (CMIM) and will include a day trip to Granada, a commemorative dinner and the XV edition of the Intercultural Meeting of Female Entrepreneurs and Artisans

The department of Equality and Social Welfare of Cártama town hall, together with the municipal centre for women's information (CMIM), have organised a series of events to be held throughout March to mark International Women's Day.

The programme of events will include a day trip to Granada, a commemorative dinner, an institutional act and the XV edition of the Intercultural Meeting of Female Entrepreneurs and Artisans.

The programme will start on 5 March, with the meeting of businesswoman and artisans in the El Cruce Shopping Centre in Estación de Cártama. This event is a meeting point of cultures from different countries, in addition to publicising the companies launched by women from the municipality. The event will also present a demonstration of traditional dances from different parts of the world, a master class of Pilates and various workshops.

On Tuesday 8 March - International Women’s Day - at midday, a manifesto will be read at the entrance of the town hall, and also at the mayor's office in Estación de Cártama.

The commemorative dinner will take place at the Berrocal Restaurant on Friday 18 March at 8.30 pm. Reservations for the dinner, which will include live entertainment, can be made at the CMIM (951 01 08 70).

The day trip to Granada will take place on Saturday 26 March. Registration for the event can be made from 7 until 18 March at the CMIM, and at the mayor's office in Estación de Cártama (952 42 70 97). Tickets cost 46 euros for members, or 56 euros for non-members.