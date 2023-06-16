Cártama starts new project to preserve architectural heritage of the municipality

The initiative will include restoration and conservation work in the area where the Roman bridge and aqueduct are located

With the aim of preserving the architectural heritage of the municipality, and so that it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors, Cártama town hall has begun restoration and conservation work in the area where the Roman bridge and aqueduct are located.

The project was announced by the town’s acting mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who said the work “will maintain historical infrastructures that are closely related to the road system and the water supply of the old town”.

Gallardo pointed out that, although these structures are “erroneously called Roman”, they are “a great ethnological heritage”.

The initiative will include the cleaning and restoration of the historic infrastructures, the creation of viewpoints, and the installation of a new walkway, lighting system and urban furniture. The work will also include the planting of various species of trees and shrubs as part of the council’s plan for the restoration of the natural environment.

The project, which is part of the Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) Cártama 2023, has a budget of 383,477.67 euros and is expected to take four months to complete.