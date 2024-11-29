Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The section of the A-7057 where the work will take place. SUR
Road work on A-7057 in Cártama expected to cause delays next week
The repair of the bridge over the Guadalhorce river and the resurfacing of this section of the road will take place on 4 and 5 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 29 November 2024, 19:03

Cártama town hall has announced that improvement work will be carried out on the A-7057 road in Estación de Cártama on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 December, a project that will consist of the repair of the expansion joints of the bridge over the Guadalhorce river. The work, which will be carried out from 9.30am and 7pm, will also include asphalting work on that section of road.

The council has pointed out that traffic delays are expected in the area, since a just one lane will remain in service while the work is being carried out. Drivers are advised to use the A-7054 to access Estación de Cártama on these days.

