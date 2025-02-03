Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The councillor and some of the participating businesses at the presentation of the campaign. SUR
Cártama promotes local business sector with Valentine campaign
Businees

Cártama promotes local business sector with Valentine campaign

Held between 6 and 16 February, those making a purchase in the participating shops and restaurants in the town will be entered into a draw that offers more than 30 romantic prizes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Monday, 3 February 2025, 10:49

Cártama town hall has launched the eleventh campaign ‘Cártama Enamora, an initiative to promote purchases in local shops, which will take place in the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day.

The presentation of the campaign was attended by councillor for commerce and local development Juan Antonio Vargas, along with representatives of the participating businesses, which includes shops, beauty salons, opticians, restaurants and flower shops.

The councillor encouraged residents and visitors to participate in the campaign, which he said is “committed” to local commerce in order to boost the business fabric in the municipality.

"In our municipality you can find a variety of products and services to give as a gift for Valentine's Day, and there is also a wide range of hotels taking part. It is not necessary to travel to other places because our businesses have everything and offer intimate and professional service," Vargas said.

The initiative will be held from Thursday 6 to Sunday 16 February and involve the participation of a total of 24 businesses. Customers making a purchase in the participating shops and businesses will be entered into a draw that offers more than 30 prizes, including trips and romantic getaways, gift vouchers and dinners in local restaurants.

The campaign is complemented by a window display contest, which aims to reward the businesses that best reflect a romantic theme with their decoration.

The winners of the draw and the window competition will be announced on Tuesday 18 February.

