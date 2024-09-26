Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Town hall announces the race.
Cártama opens registration period for its popular Christmas race
Cártama opens registration period for its popular Christmas race

The festive race, which takes place on 22 December, offers various distances and a non-competitive category for those who want to participate in fancy dress

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 17:32

Cártama in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley has announced the popular Christmas race 2024, which is celebrating its 19th year, will take place on Sunday 22 December.

The race, which offers different circuits, is organised by the town hall’s sports department and involves the collaboration of the Cártama trail athletics club and the Andalusian federation of athletics.

The event will consist of routes of between 500 and 2,800 metres for the minor categories, and a four kilometre and ten kilometre courses for the adults.

In addition, the race will also have a non-competitive category for those who want to participate in fancy dress, which will have a four-kilometre route and in which an award for the best costume will be given.

The race will begin from the municipal sports complex at 10.30am. Runners can register by clicking this link.

