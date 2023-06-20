Cártama marks European Archaeology Days with guided tour of excavation site

Organised by the town hall, the initiative offered locals and visitors the opportunity to see the results of the work currently underway in the town centre, which documents a complete sequence of occupation that begins in the eighth century BCE

Cártama marked European Archaeology Days (EAD) last Saturday (17 June) with a free guided tour of the archaeological site in Plaza de la Constitución.

Organised by the town hall, the initiative offered locals and visitors the opportunity to see the results of the excavation work currently under way at the town’s main archaeological site, which documents a complete sequence of occupation that begins in the eighth century BCE.

Among the finds on view were the remains of the basilica of the high imperial Roman era, and a cobbled public square from the third century BCE; along with remains discovered in recent excavations, including several artefacts from the 12th and 13th centuries.

This is the third time that Cártama has participated in the EAD initiative, which took place throughout Europe on 16, 17 and 18 June. Organised by the Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research, the project aims to publicise the rich archaeological heritage of Europe.