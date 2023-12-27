Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall in Cártama is supporting the campaign. SUR
Cártama launches campaign to promote the purchase of non-sexist and non-violent toys for children
Cártama launches campaign to promote the purchase of non-sexist and non-violent toys for children

The festive season initiative has been launched under the slogan ‘this Christmas give equality’

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 16:55

The municipal Women's Information Centre (CMIM) in Cártama, together with the Andalusian Institute for Women, has launched a campaign focused on non-sexist and non-violent games and toys in order to raise awareness among the public about the need to promote the respect for equal relationships between girls and boys.

Under the slogan ‘This Christmas give equality’, the main objective of this initiative is to promote the responsible purchase of toys that are free of prejudice, and that “transmit egalitarian values, respect for diversity, while also enhancing creativity and the development of feelings and imagination”.

The campaign, supported by the social welfare and equality departments of the town hall, was launched in shops and businesses throughout the municipality this week. The retail sector will display informative posters offering advice and recommendations for alternative purchases. Information will also be disseminated through social media networks.

