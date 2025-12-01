Cártama expands sports facilities with a new four-million-euro complex The new facility, which was opened at the weekend, has a six-lane indoor swimming pool, a fully equipped gymnasium, several multi-purpose activity rooms, padel courts and a sauna and Turkish bath

Cártama has expanded its sports facilities with the opening of the new complex and indoor swimming pool, a long-awaited infrastructure that “represents a major step forward in the quality of the sports services” the municipality offers. The opening ceremony was attended by the town’s mayor Jorge Gallardo, sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas and members of local associations, sports clubs and residents.

“Today we can say that this dream of a great sports facility, which unites and brings together our municipality, is now a reality. This is a provincial benchmark that has involved an investment of around four million euros - a firm, brave and responsible commitment to the development of Cártama and the wellbeing of its residents,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo, who pointed out that almost 800,000 euros was provided through European funds via the sustainable and integrated urban development strategy, explained that the local authority had to deal with “numerous administrative and technical difficulties, as well as problems with various construction companies”.

“None of this stopped us, because when a project is born from the heart and from the conviction that our town deserves it, no obstacle can stand in its way,” he added.

For his part, the sports councillor said that with the opening of this centre “we take another step in consolidating something we are deeply proud of: the sporting identity of Cártama".

“Cártama has first-class facilities, growing clubs, athletes who represent us with pride and a community that lives sport as a way of life. This project is not just one more facility; it marks the culmination of a period of extraordinary sporting growth. It reflects a municipality that invests strongly in health, education, wellbeing and the future. Cártama is moving forward, growing stronger and proving once again that it is ready to lead,” the councillor said.

During the inauguration, architect Nuria Ayala gave a detailed explanation of the construction process, highlighting that the centre meets the most demanding sustainability and energy efficiency standards. These include passive natural lighting systems, solar control, insulation and a photovoltaic installation capable of covering up to 70 per cent of electricity consumption.

Zoom Residents visit the new gym at the complex. SUR

The councillor explained that with this new facility, Cártama takes “a qualitative leap in its sporting provision”, expanding the range of activities available throughout the year and strengthening its commitment to sport and citizen wellbeing.

The complex, built on a plot of over 4,000 square metres, features a state-of-the-art building exceeding 2,600 square metres distributed over several floors. The main facilities include a 25 x 12.5 metre swimming pool with six lanes, a relaxation pool measuring, a fully equipped gymnasium, several multi-purpose activity rooms, padel courts, changing rooms, an area that includes a sauna and Turkish bath, and a café .