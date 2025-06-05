Cártama continues with its remodelling of central square to preserve archaeological site

Tony Bryant Cártama Thursday, 5 June 2025, 19:43 Compartir

With the aim of recovering and enhancing the rich archaeological heritage of the municipality, Cártama town hall is continuing to advance in the project of remodelling Plaza de la Constitución and the protection of archaeological remains in this area to create the planned archaeological park. With this project, the residents will not only gain a new leisure space, but will also be able to learn more about the historical legacy of the town.

In order to finalise and agree on data to begin the procedures for drafting the execution project, the archaeologist of the delegation of culture of the Andalusian government, Rafael Varela, and the architects who drafted the project, José Morales and Sara de Giles, visited the square earlier this week. Also present was the mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who said that once the execution project is drafted, the tender for the work will proceed.

Gallardo said this “ambitious and complex project" champions the council's strategy for the recovery and enhancement of the heritage of Cártama. "We are facing an action of a great magnitude in which we have been working for years to recover, conserve and publicise our historical heritage," he said.

In this sense, Gallardo added that this commitment includes actions such as the landscape restoration of the environment, the remodelling of different roads in the historic centre, the conservation of the Roman bridge and aqueduct and the creation of the Cártama museum. In addition, the project will include an open space capable of hosting public activities.

The site of Plaza de la Constitución is one of the few archaeological spaces in the country where, on the same site, it is possible to contemplate buildings from all historical periods ranging from the eighth century BC to the present day.