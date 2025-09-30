Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillor Montiel and the mayor at the site of the new car park. SUR
Infrastructure

Cártama continues to alleviate the town's parking problems

Another new car park is being created as part of the council’s municipal parking plan

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 09:57

Cártama town hall continues to promote its municipal parking plan with the creation of a new 600-square-metre parking space in Calle Cantabria that will have room for around 15 vehicles. The project was announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who visited the site on Monday with operational services councillor Francisco Montiel.

This new car park is in addition to the one opened in May in Cártama Estación and which has about 3,000 square metres, and the facility in the Huerta Primera area, with a total area of around 1,000 square metres.

"We continue to work to increase the number of free parking spaces in different parts of the town. This action aims to alleviate the lack of parking in the urban centre, reduce traffic congestion, facilitate access to the busiest areas and promote more efficient mobility," Gallardo explained.

The mayor said that, throughout this mandate, actions of these characteristics will continue to be carried out, "since we continue to look for new spaces to enable parking in the areas where our residents demand it most". This includes a plot in El Sexmo, where plans are already being studied for another parking area.

